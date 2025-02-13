Watch Now
'Dear Senior' Valentine's Day drive helps older adults combat loneliness

IMG_2182.JPEG
Senior Helpers
IMG_2182.JPEG
BALTIMORE — There's no age limit on love.

This Valentine's Day, the local owners of Senior Helpers are holding a "Dear Senior" Valentine's Day Card Drive.

Staff with the organization collected homemade and store-bought Valentine's Day cards to give to seniors in the Maryland area.

IMG_2124.JPEG

On Thursday, Senior Helpers Westminster and Baltimore visited Town Square, an adult day care center, and surprised them with Valentine’s.

IMG_2135.JPEG
IMG_2156.JPEG

The U.S. Surgeon General declared a loneliness and isolation epidemic that stated the keys to human connection are simple.

This doesn't exclude seniors.

According to a poll, roughly 1 in 3 seniors feel isolated, feel a lack of companionship and have infrequent social contact.

To learn more about Senior Helpers, click here.

