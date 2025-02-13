'Dear Senior' Valentine's Day drive helps older adults combat loneliness

BALTIMORE — There's no age limit on love.

This Valentine's Day, the local owners of Senior Helpers are holding a "Dear Senior" Valentine's Day Card Drive.

Staff with the organization collected homemade and store-bought Valentine's Day cards to give to seniors in the Maryland area.

Senior Helpers

On Thursday, Senior Helpers Westminster and Baltimore visited Town Square, an adult day care center, and surprised them with Valentine’s.

Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers

The U.S. Surgeon General declared a loneliness and isolation epidemic that stated the keys to human connection are simple.

This doesn't exclude seniors.

According to a poll, roughly 1 in 3 seniors feel isolated, feel a lack of companionship and have infrequent social contact.

To learn more about Senior Helpers, click here.