Day of Service to honor murdered Bowie State student

BALTIMORE — Richard Collins III, an Army lieutenant and Bowie State University student, was stabbed to death in 2017 at a College Park bus stop.

The killing has been considered by many a hate crime, driven by race. It was also a sign of the divisions some perceive between the two Prince George's County universities - the historically-black Bowie State, and historically-white University of Maryland.

Now, several hundred college students will join other volunteers at a West Baltimore farm for an annual Day of Service in Collins' memory.

The event will be at the Strength to Love II Farm, on Kavanaugh Street in Sandtown-Winchester, on Dec. 7.

More than 200 students are expected to attend, from University of Maryland, Bowie State University, Morgan State University, and Coppin State University, as well as ROTC Cadets, and Veterans from The Mission Continues, a Veterans' services organization, said a Bowie State spokesperson.

The Day of Service is organized by the Social Justice Alliance, a collaboration between Bowie State and UMD to honor Collins' legacy. It's also organized by the 2nd Lieutenant Richard W. Collins III Foundation.

The event also honors the fact that Dec. 12 would have been Collins' 31st birthday.

