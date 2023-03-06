Day of service honors Lt. Richard Collins nearly six years after murder

BALTIMORE — Volunteers participated in a day of service to honor Lieutenant Richard W. Collins III on Saturday.

His parents say he would've been right there with them, getting his hands dirty landscaping and helping build an urban farm.

Lt. Collins was stabbed to death by a white nationalist on the campus of the University of Maryland, College Park, nearly six years ago.

To keep his memory alive, a foundation was set up in his name.

On Saturday, the organization partnered with Mission Continues to hold the Lt. Collins' day of service in Baltimore.

"When we say the mission continues, I mean the mission continues," said Dawn Collins, Lt. Collins' mother. "Yes, his body is not here, but his spirit is very much a part. He was a man of service. He was third generation military, and he believed in this nation."

The organization and community volunteers help Intersection of Change at their Strength 2 Love 2 Farm project.

It's one of the largest urban farms in Maryland and a supplier of fresh food in the city.