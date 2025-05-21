David Linthicum handed two life sentences for shooting pair of Baltimore County Police officers

TOWSON, Md. — A Cockeysville man was handed two life sentences for the attempted murder of two Baltimore County Police officers.

Back in February 2023 officers responded to a home on Powers Avenue for a person threatening to take their own life.

As police entered David Linthicum's downstairs bedroom, he fired 15 rounds.

Before they could retreat, one officer was hit.

Linthicum fled and wasn't spotted again until 9:30 the next night near Warren and Bosley Roads.

That's where he shot a second officer, detective Chih, with a rifle before stealing his police vehicle.

Jack Watson Police tape off a Cockeysville neighborhood on February 9.

Linthicum led police on a chase ending up at a Fallston area shopping center in Harford County.

Following an eight-hour standoff, Linthicum was taken into custody.

Linthicum has been jailed ever since.

Baltimore County Police David Emory Linthicum

He was convicted in September of 2024.

Despite initially being placed on life support, Chih and his fellow wounded officer survived.

Manhunt for David Linthicum is over, here's what we know

RELATED: After allegedly shooting two officers and spending two days on the run, David Linthicum is in custody