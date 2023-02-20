Watch Now
Baltimore County detective released from hospital ten days after Cockeysville shooting

Baltimore County Police
Posted at 7:26 PM, Feb 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-19 19:26:22-05

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore County detective was released from the hospital after being shot during a manhunt in Cockeysville.

According to Baltimore County Police, Detective Chih was discharged from the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland on Sunday.

RELATED: After allegedly shooting two officers and spending two days on the run, David Linthicum is in custody

Police say Det. Chih was shot ten days earlier as officers searched for David Linthicum.

RELATED: Officer on life support after being shot while searching for fugitive in Cockeysville

According to charging documents, Linthicum, 24, shot Chih and stole his police cruiser before being caught in Harford County.

A fundraiser set up by Chih's colleagues has raised over $138,000.

