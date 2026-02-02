Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dan Cox files to run in Maryland's gubernatorial race

Brian Tankersley, WMAR
BALTIMORE — Former Maryland delegate Dan Cox has filed to run in Maryland's gubernatorial race this year.

Cox's candidacy was posted on Maryland's Board of Elections website, which listed Rob Krop as his running mate for Lieutenant Governor.

In 2022 Cox lost to current Governor Wes Moore.

Maryland Democrats outnumber Republicans in the State 2-1.

This comes after former Maryland governor Larry Hogan announced he will not be running again.

