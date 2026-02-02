Dan Cox files to run in Maryland's gubernatorial race

BALTIMORE — Former Maryland delegate Dan Cox has filed to run in Maryland's gubernatorial race this year.

Cox's candidacy was posted on Maryland's Board of Elections website, which listed Rob Krop as his running mate for Lieutenant Governor.

In 2022 Cox lost to current Governor Wes Moore.

Maryland Democrats outnumber Republicans in the State 2-1.

RELATED: Wes Moore wins Gubernatorial race, becomes Maryland's first Black governor

This comes after former Maryland governor Larry Hogan announced he will not be running again.