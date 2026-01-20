Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Larry Hogan announces he's not running for another term as governor

Governor Larry Hogan State of Emergency to End Announcement 6-15-21
File
Governor Larry Hogan State of Emergency to End Announcement 6-15-21
Posted

BALTIMORE — Larry Hogan will not be running for governor again.

The former governor made the announcement on X.

"I care deeply about the state of Maryland, and I remain concerned about the direction of our nation’s politics, but I have no intention of running for office again. It was an honor to serve, but it’s time to look forward, not back. The fight for Maryland and America’s future does not belong to any one person or any one party; it belongs to the people," Hogan said.

This comes after Hogan teased getting back into his campaign bus in August 2025.

Hogan served as Maryland's governor from 2015-2023.

Back in 2024, Hogan lost the U.S. Senate race to Angela Alsobrooks.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are