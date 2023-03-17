D.C. man accused of robbing two store pharmacies on Maryland's Eastern Shore

EASTON, Md. — A Washington D.C. man is in custody for allegedly robbing two store pharmacies on Maryland's Eastern Shore last year.

Police in Easton say they have video footage of 27-year-old Malik Rivers jumping over a Rite Aid counter, and assaulting the pharmacist before stealing several bottles of prescription medication.

That incident happened on May 18, then just shy of a month later, Rivers struck again.

This time at a Giant on Elliott Road, where Rivers reportedly carried out a robbery in similar fashion.

Police officially charged Rivers on March 17, nearly nine-months later, with multiple counts of assault and robbery.

