Crime prevention is a personal obligation for The Tendea Family

BALTIMORE — It takes a community to not only raise a child but also to protect one. The Tendea family has taken crime prevention as its personal responsibility. The core of the organization’s mission is to protect women, children, and elders. Today, it ran an after-school patrol while giving out smoothies and clothing to students who attend schools in the McElderry Park area.

This event was used as a way to build relationships in the community and most of all to ensure that all students leaving school get home safely.

With the summer on its way, Tendea knows that crime has a tendency to rise during the

hotter months. This is the period of the year in which they are needed most.