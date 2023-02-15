Watch Now
Crews have repaired the broken water main on York Road but a boil advisory remains in effect

Paul Jaffey, WMAR
Posted at 12:14 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 12:32:51-05

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — A 20-inch water main break off York Road that's been impacting residents in the Cockeysville, Hunt Valley and Sparks communities has been repaired.

Those residents can expect to soon have their water services restored, but a water boil advisory will still remain in effect.

Before service can be restored crews still need to flush out the pipe, some of which needed to be replaced.

Once water does come back on, residents should continue to boil it for a minute over the next 48 hours prior to consumption.

There is still no word on what caused the water main break.

Meanwhile efforts are still underway to repair another water main break on Philadelphia Road in White Marsh.

