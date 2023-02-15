Crews have repaired the broken water main on York Road but a boil advisory remains in effect

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — A 20-inch water main break off York Road that's been impacting residents in the Cockeysville, Hunt Valley and Sparks communities has been repaired.

Those residents can expect to soon have their water services restored, but a water boil advisory will still remain in effect.

Before service can be restored crews still need to flush out the pipe, some of which needed to be replaced.

Once water does come back on, residents should continue to boil it for a minute over the next 48 hours prior to consumption.

UPDATE: As of 6:45 a.m. repairs to the 20' inch water main were completed. Crews are on the scene flushing the pipe before water services can resume in the impacted areas.



There is still no word on what caused the water main break.

Meanwhile efforts are still underway to repair another water main break on Philadelphia Road in White Marsh.