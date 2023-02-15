Boil water advisory issued for parts of Baltimore County after water main break

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) issued a precautionary boil water advisory impacting the Cockeysville, Hunt Valley, Sparks, and Broadmead communities after a 20-inch water main break.

This was issued out of an abundance of caution and happens when there is a loss of water pressure to one or more residences.

No known E. coli or other bacteria contamination has been detected. This advisory was issued in accordance with Maryland Department of the Environment regulations.

To see if you are affected by the advisory, click here.

Residents in the affected areas without water should, when service returns, bring their water to a rolling boil for one minute then cool it before:

Drinking

Brushing your teeth

Washing fruits and vegetables

Preparing baby food and formula

Making Ice

Giving to pets

All stored water, drinks or ice made recently should be discarded.

DPW water quality experts will test samples from the impacted area to ensure the water is safe for consumption. Once water safety has been confirmed, DPW will lift the boiling water advisory and will notify customers that the advisory has been lifted.