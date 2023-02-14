Watch Now
Pair of water main breaks impact Tuesday morning commute in Baltimore County

Paul Jaffey, WMAR
Posted at 9:15 AM, Feb 14, 2023
WHITE MARSH, Md. — A pair of water main breaks are impacting the Tuesday morning commute in Baltimore County.

There is a large sinkhole that's been reported at 13186 York Road in Cockeysville.

According to the Department of Public Works' interactive map, the incident was reported just before 1:30 Monday afternoon.

A WMAR camera crew went out to the scene this morning where repairs appeared to be underway.

The second issue is along northbound Philadelphia Road, between Nottingridge Road and White Marsh Boulevard.

Currently that area is closed off as well.

For now there is no estimated time for when these roads may reopen.

