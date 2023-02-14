Pair of water main breaks impact Tuesday morning commute in Baltimore County

WHITE MARSH, Md. — A pair of water main breaks are impacting the Tuesday morning commute in Baltimore County.

There is a large sinkhole that's been reported at 13186 York Road in Cockeysville.

According to the Department of Public Works' interactive map, the incident was reported just before 1:30 Monday afternoon.

A WMAR camera crew went out to the scene this morning where repairs appeared to be underway.

Construction underway to repair large sinkhole off York Road near Broadmead in Cockeysville pic.twitter.com/bqy6RucoIh — WMAR-2 News (@WMAR2News) February 14, 2023

The second issue is along northbound Philadelphia Road, between Nottingridge Road and White Marsh Boulevard.

Currently that area is closed off as well.

TRAFFIC ALERT: A water main break in White Marsh closes NB Philadelphia Rd. and White Marsh Blvd. You can use Rt. 40 as an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/8UiqVzxKUH — WMAR-2 News (@WMAR2News) February 14, 2023

For now there is no estimated time for when these roads may reopen.

Check back here for the latest updates.