Construction begins for new affordable housing in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — These new homes will only cost $25,000.

They're small homes under construction for families struggling to make ends meet.

On Tuesday workers started laying foundations at Hope Village.

It's a 13-unit housing complex in the Oliver neighborhood over in East Baltimore.

Developers say the project is almost entirely privately funded.

Nonprofit Heart's Place Services is part of the house-making collaboration.

Members say the homes provide security an apartment can't.

"No one will take the furniture in their homes and pile it outside the house, as we've seen happen in evictions. These are homes, their homes. A place to celebrate birthdays, holidays, enjoy a place called the American Dream. A place where with a Hope Village, they would never have a chance to own," said Pam Wilson, co-executive director of Heart's Place Services.

The nonprofit's executive director says the houses will also save the city money, adding it costs $148,000 a year to care for a homeless family.