'Congratulations, let's keep on dreaming': Medical students at JHU receive residency offers during Match Day

BALTIMORE — It's the day they've worked for all their lives.

Johns Hopkins University held its Match Day on Friday morning.

It's when medical students learn where they will be doing residencies.

There, they will focus on one field of study, getting hands-on experience working directly with patients in hospitals across the country.

One graduate said this day is a dream turned reality for everyone.

"At some point or another, we all dreamt of being a doctor. And for most of our lives, it seemed like quite a distant dream. Something we hoped in our hearts we would accomplish, but the path so long and full of uncertainty. And yet here we are today, just a few minutes away from opening an envelope with our first job offer as doctors," said Dr. Carolina Lopez Silva.

That now doctor's final words to her class, really a message to everyone both in and outside of Hopkins, "Congratulations, and let's keep on dreaming."