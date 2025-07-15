Community talks with officials about next steps for the Catonsville Armory

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Monday night, a full room of community members at the Catonsville library, all ready to talk about the Catonsville Armory.

Earlier this month, the state announced the armory would not be turned into a cannabis incubator like they planned.

Many people in the community were against that original plan.

Some of those residents at Monday's meeting, like Joseph Daley, said there was a lack of communication from elected officials.

"This report came out both on TV news and a couple things in the newspaper that this cannabis incubator was happening; it was a done deal, and being familiar with some of the process, it kind of raised a flag with me as like, 'Wait a minute, there's never been any conversation about this within the community,'" Daley told WMAR 2 News.

Councilman Pat Young, Senator Charles Sydnor, and Delegates Sheila Ruth and Aletheia McCaskill apologized for the lack of communication.

But they also said the state dropped the ball when it came to holding community meetings about the armory, like they said they would.

WMAR 2 News reached out to the governor's office for comment on this but haven't heard back at the time of publication.

Daley thinks the armory should be turned into something akin to a community center.

"Personally I would like to see it developed somewhere in that line. But a community center is many things. It's not just recreation and parks; it's meeting rooms, it's meeting spaces, it's places for programs to exist. One young lady said she would like it to be some sort of a business incubator or some sort of a business - help people develop business skills. There's no reason why that can't be part of the overall package."

He was speaking of Amy Landesman.

"I work in workforce development, and I thought that was really important to highlight that incubator programs are a real asset to communities," Landesman said.

She believes the meeting was productive.

"I think some people wanted to review the process, and some people wanted to move forward. I think it was a great first meeting, and the conversation clearly needs to be continued."

As far as next steps, Councilman Young says he'll meet with County Executive Kathy Klausmeier, while the state officials will reach out to the governor's office.

Another community meeting will be held next month.

