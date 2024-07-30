Community meeting in Federal Hill to discuss proposed Inner Harbor redevelopment plan

BALTIMORE — Big changes could be coming to the Inner Harbor and you can hear more about those plans tonight.

The Federal Hill Neighborhood Association is hosting a meeting about the proposed Harborplace development.

Members of the Inner Harbor Coalition and representatives from MCB Real Estate, who will be part of the discussion.

MCB, a Baltimore-based developer, acquired Harborplace in April 2022.

The meeting is at Light Street Presbyterian at 809 Light Street from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

Back in March, the Baltimore Council approved designs for Harborplace and a proposed charter amendment needed to clear the way for development and is now on the ballot in November.

Voters will decide whether or not to change the charter to allow residential development and parking at the Inner Harbor. The current charter has it slated as a public park.

If it passes, it paves the way for MCB Development's plans, which include demolishing the shopping and dining pavilions making room for conjoined residential towers for 900 units, as well as retail and commercial uses.

A grassroots organization called "Protect our Parks" was collecting signatures to get an amendment on the ballot in November to restrict private development at 20 city-owned parks, including the Inner Harbor Park.

They did not get enough signatures for the amendment to be on the ballot in November, according to Abigail Goldman, Baltimore City Board of Elections Deputy Director.

Tonight's meeting is hybrid. You can click here to access the Zoom link if you are not able to attend in person.

If you cannot attend the meeting you can send your thoughts to MCB Real Estate through this link.