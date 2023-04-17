Community leaders take action after another weekend of youth violence

BALTIMORE — Police confirmed that Jaylen Richards is the 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed Saturday in Maisel Court, he was in the 6th grade at Westport Academy.

Community leaders are calling for parents and adults to be more involved with the youth and to be a positive example.

“It’s extremely important for the parents to be involved and engaged in that child’s like you should know who your children's friends are, you should know what they do, who they’re connected to, what they are associated with," says Pastor Antoine Burton.

Men with the organization We Our Us, went out into the neighborhood to let neighbors know about resources they offer and to show support after this tragedy.

