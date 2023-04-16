12-year-old killed in South Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE — A deadly shooting in South Baltimore on Saturday night.

Police were called to the 2400 block of Maisel Court for reports of multiple shots fired.

When they arrived they located a 12-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was quickly transported to Shock Trauma where he later died.

Police say the shooter produced an assault rifle type fire arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

You can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.