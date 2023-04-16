Watch Now
12-year-old killed in South Baltimore shooting

Michael Seitz
Posted at 10:31 AM, Apr 16, 2023
BALTIMORE — A deadly shooting in South Baltimore on Saturday night.

Police were called to the 2400 block of Maisel Court for reports of multiple shots fired.

When they arrived they located a 12-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was quickly transported to Shock Trauma where he later died.

Police say the shooter produced an assault rifle type fire arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

You can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

