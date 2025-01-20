COMMENTARY: Hold your head up high Ravens fans, there is still hope in the Lamar Jackson era

BALTIMORE — Trust me Ravens fans, I get it.

It's hard not to be disappointed with the result of this season.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson played at an MVP level, Derrick Henry has been everything Ravens fans wanted and more, plus, many players stepped up when the going got tough.

And yet, here we are again.

The mistakes doomed the Ravens in this game.

Lamar's interception, his fumble, Mark Andrews' fumble, and 2-point conversion drop.

It's easy to point fingers, but at the end of the day, this was a team loss.

There were multiple factors that led to this heartbreaking defeat and the team, as always, blames no one but themselves.

After the Wild Card game against Pittsburgh, it just seemed the team had the formula to go deeper in the playoffs this year, unfortunately, that was not the case.

It seemed the team got away from the 'pick your poison' scheme with Jackson and Henry.

Not a lot of QB-designed runs for Jackson in this game and for a lot of fans, Henry did not get the ball as much as they'd like.

At the end of the day, the clock hit zero, and Jackson and the Ravens paid their respect to Josh Allen and the Bills for a heck of a Divisional game.

While devastated by the loss and the end of the Ravens' season, I left the game still with a glimmer of hope for this team.

They've shown this past year time and time again that they will do everything in their power to show up when times are hard.

After going 0-2 to start the season, with the worst-ranked pass defense in the league, Baltimore battled with everything they had and showed no signs of giving up.

They finished the season improving in multiple areas on the defensive side of the ball and as division winners for a second straight year, snatching the top spot from the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were seen as Jackson's kryptonite.

This season alone, we saw Zay Flowers hit the 1,000-yard receiving mark and become the Ravens' first homegrown Pro Bowl wide receiver.

We saw Rashod Bateman emerge as a receiver threat with multiple clutch catches and touchdowns, along with Andrews and Isaiah Likely.

Justice Hill proves time and time again he fits right in with this system, whether it's pass-blocking, pass-catching, or running out of the backfield.

This offensive line, while catching a lot of flack at the beginning of the season, played extremely well to end the year.

Defensively, Marlon Humphrey had another All-Pro season, Kyle Hamilton balled out, Ar'Darius Washington played big in every moment, and Nate Wiggins proved that he will be a force in years to come. Also, the addition of Tre'Davious White proved great.

Kyle Van Noy with another double-digit sack season, Odafe Oweh, his first double-digit sack season, Nnamdi Madubuike was still disruptive, I can go on and on.

Ravens fans, I know this one hurts.

But yesterday, I saw Jackson, even when down double digits at halftime, go in and keep this team going.

In a legacy drive, he went 88 yards and still gave this team a chance to win.

A few great quarterbacks, Hall of Fame quarterbacks, took a while to win their first championship.

I still believe this Ravens team will win a championship in the Lamar Jackson era, when that will happen, I don't know.

But all in all, to the Ravens players and fans, hold your heads up high and prepare for next year.