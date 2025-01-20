Fans hopeful Ravens pull through for Superbowl spot

DUNDALK, M.d. — The day began early at Jimmy's Famous Seafood as the restaurant sent off 500 people on five buses to Buffalo, N.Y for the game on Sunday.

But plenty of Ravens fans stayed behind to pack out the restaurant to loudly cheer on their team from their own backyard.

"It gets pretty wild here. As it should," Scott Williams said.

"This place gets nuts," restaurant regular Bob Morrison said.

Fans buzzed with energy ahead of kick off with a lot riding on the outcome of the game and with the possibility that the Ravens could be flocking to New Orleans soon.

"Excited that they've made it this far, definitely want the Ravens to go all the way,"Morrison said.

"We're definitely going to the Superbowl this year. I don't care what anybody says, we're definitely going. I know there's a lot of haters going on, definitely going to kick some butt tonight," Benz Armstrong said. "Hopefully we can go up against the Commanders for the Superbowl, the whole DMV takes over New Orleans."

"If we get by this game with no injuries, I think we go all the way," Williams said.

Some so hopeful, they've developed superstitions over season.

"I normally have no hair and short beard, but since Thanksgiving when they started winning again I said I'm not going to shave until they get to that Superbowl and win," Morrison said.