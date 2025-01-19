We're talking Playoffs: Ravens in Buffalo

Last week: Steelers vs. Ravens at the Bank:

This may be getting old…but some things don’t change. When the Ravens run the ball, they win. More specifically, when Derrick Henry gets the ball 20+ times, the Ravens win.

Last Saturday, the Ravens simply bullied their rivals from western Pennsylvania. Lamar totted the rock early to open the NASCAR lanes for the muscle car, Derrick Henry.

It was a tour de force. Number 8 finished 16 of 21, 175 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns, 82 rushing yards.

King Henry carried the rock 25 times for 182 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The option game had the Steelers in hell for 3 hours.

Lamar, like fans across the NFL landscape, marveled at Henry gassing it on his 44-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Lamar likened the performance to “Lightning McQueen,” the protagonist of the Pixar classic movie series “Cars.”

Before the Steelers could look up, the score was 21-0 at halftime.

This balanced offense led by the run is the perfect thing to pack the Raven’s suitcase on the way to Buffalo in the battle of MVPs.

During their week 4 regular season matchup, Derrick Henry got 24 carries, 199 yards, and 1 touchdown.

It would be great if the Ravens could turn back the clock for the remix.

Who’s the real MVP? What’s at stake? - Everything

Everything. The winner gets a chance to face the Chiefs.

The MVP votes for the regular season are already in, but the worst-kept secret about this game is the real MVP will be considered the quarterback of the winning squad Sunday night.

The NFL writers, pundits, and fans are split right down the middle. Half believes that even though Josh Allen doesn’t have “MVP statistics,” he has the most “MVP moments” in the NFL this season while dramatically cutting down his turnovers with wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions.

The highlight of these being a game-breaking QB scramble for a TD on 4th and 2 with 2:27 in the 4th quarter against the reigning champs.

Lamar has a fistful of highlights as well, but for better or worse, in conversations of “who’s elite,” like Allen, highlights have become “the usual.”

The people who believe Lamar is the MVP this season are voting for his historical numbers. Lamar has been the most efficient and dangerous he’s ever been. This is crazy to say, but it’s real. He has 41 touchdowns to only 4 interceptions this season.

Either way, history will be made. Who will make it to the AFC championship game—the team from western New York or the team who calls 1101 Russell St home?