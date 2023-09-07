Code Red Extreme Heat Alert extended through Friday in Baltimore, cooling centers remain open

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Acting Commissioner of Health Mary Beth Haller has extended the Code Red Extreme Heat Alert in Baltimore through Friday.

The initial heat alert was set to end after Thursday, but the heat index is expected to remain high through Friday.

The following locations will remain open on Friday, September 8, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.:



Harford Senior Center

Hatton Senior Center

Sandtown Winchester Senior Center

Oliver Senior Center

Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging

Waxter Senior Center

The Mayor's Office of Homeless Services will open the following location as a cooling center on Friday, September 8:

Beans & Bread on 402 S. Bond St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City will open the following location as a cooling center on Friday, September 8:

Cherry Hill Homes on 2700 Spelman Rd. from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Friday, the ShopRite Howard Park (4601 Liberty Heights Ave.) will be open as a community cooling center during their regular hours.

Residents can also seek relief from the heat by visiting their local Enoch Pratt Free Library during their scheduled hours.

City residents who want cooling center information on Code Red Extreme Heat Alert days can call 311.

For more information, click here.