Code Orange Air Quality Alert causes Anne Arundel Schools to postpone outdoor activites

ABERDEEN, Md. — An ongoing wildfire burning at Aberdeen Proving Ground is contributing to a Code Orange air quality alert issued by Maryland's Environment Department Monday.

For now the alert is in effect through noon, but Anne Arundel County Public Schools is already taking precautions.

All Monday outdoor school activities have been postponed, while recess for elementary students is being moved indoors.

Despite the changes, Anne Arundel schools continue to operate on a normal schedule, with all after school activities still on at the moment.

Here is how our own meteorologist Chris Swaim explained what's going on.

"An inversion layer is trapping smoke from those fires close to the surface. An inversion layer is when we get warmer air higher in the atmosphere over a cooler layer. This keeps air stagnant and prevents smoke from rising. As the smoke drifts west, you might smell it tonight and into Monday morning. Air quality is particularly bad near Edgewood and northwest Baltimore."

Fellow WMAR meteorologist Ally Blake added "those who suffer from asthma or other respiratory issues should limit their time outside if they can. As long as the winds stay calm, the fires hopefully shouldn't increase levels throughout the day, but something we will continue to monitor."

Aberdeen Proving Ground also sent out an update Monday morning stating, "While smoke is visible in multiple counties, there is currently no threat to the surrounding communities. Smoke should dissipate as the day goes on. APG personnel are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of personnel, residents, and the surrounding communities"

