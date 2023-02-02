Code Blue in Baltimore City Friday evening through Saturday morning

BALTIMORE — A Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert has been declared in Baltimore City from Friday evening through Saturday morning.

Frigid air moving into the area will bring chills down into the single digits.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has reported 15 cold-related deaths in Baltimore City so far this Code Blue Extreme Cold season

“With dangerously cold temperatures expected in Baltimore, I am issuing a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration beginning Friday evening. I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa. “Extreme low temperatures can be life-threatening especially for our most vulnerable populations. Please be sure to check on neighbors who you think may be at risk to ensure that they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets appropriately.”

The Mayor's Office of Homeless Services will work with the city homeless shelter providers to extend shelter hours and to provide expanded bed capacity as part of their Winter Shelter Plan.

For other cold-related inquiries and service requests, or to find a nearby homeless shelter, residents can call 311 or 211.