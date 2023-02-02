Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Code Blue in Baltimore City Friday evening through Saturday morning

CodeBlue_ExtremeCold.jpg
MarianVejcik/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Thermometer on snow shows low temperatures - zero. Low temperatures in degrees Celsius and fahrenheit. Cold winter weather - zero celsius thirty two farenheit. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)
CodeBlue_ExtremeCold.jpg
Posted at 1:31 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 13:32:13-05

BALTIMORE — A Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert has been declared in Baltimore City from Friday evening through Saturday morning.

Frigid air moving into the area will bring chills down into the single digits.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has reported 15 cold-related deaths in Baltimore City so far this Code Blue Extreme Cold season

“With dangerously cold temperatures expected in Baltimore, I am issuing a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration beginning Friday evening. I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa. “Extreme low temperatures can be life-threatening especially for our most vulnerable populations. Please be sure to check on neighbors who you think may be at risk to ensure that they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets appropriately.”

The Mayor's Office of Homeless Services will work with the city homeless shelter providers to extend shelter hours and to provide expanded bed capacity as part of their Winter Shelter Plan.

For other cold-related inquiries and service requests, or to find a nearby homeless shelter, residents can call 311 or 211.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices