Code Blue declared for early Wednesday morning in Baltimore City

Baltimore City's acting Health Commissioner has declared a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert for Wednesday morning.

"I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” said Acting Baltimore City Health Commissioner Mary Beth Haller.

This is the first Code Blue alert of the year.

Our WMAR-2 News Meteorologists are forecasting a low around 20 Wednesday morning, with wind chills in the teens.

“Extreme low temperatures can be life-threatening, especially for our most vulnerable populations. Please be safe during the morning commute, check on neighbors who you think may be at risk to ensure that they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets appropriately,” Haller added.

If you need shelter, please contact the Baltimore City Shelter Hotline at 443-984-9540.