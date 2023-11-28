Arctic air arrives

The calendar says it's still fall but we are getting a visit from the polar express! The coldest air of the season arrives today and tonight- having a major influence on our temperatures and how it feels outside. This arctic blast of air will increase our winds and keep our temperatures below normal today into tomorrow. This is the reason why wind chills will be so low. What is wind chill?

It's time for a little Science with Stevie lesson! When you hear Meteorologists discuss the term "wind chill", we are describing how cold animals and people FEEL outside. According to the National Weather Service, the wind chill is based on the rate of heat loss from exposed skin caused by the cold temperatures and blowing wind speeds. When the wind increases, it draws out more heat from the body. This will ultimately decrease the skin temperature and internal body temperature. Wind chill only applies to animals and people! The wind chill temperature is also only defined for temperatures at or below 50° with winds above 3 mph and an average height of 5 feet.

Here is the Wind Chill Temperature Index from the National Weather Service:

nws

Temperatures tonight will plummet into the 20s overnight. Don't let the thermometer fool you though...

wmar

...because it will actually FEEL like the teens on Wednesday near daybreak. Out towards the mountains, wind chill values will plummet into the single digits and even sub-zero! BRRR

wmar

