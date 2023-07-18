Clinical trial results released for potential new Alzheimer's drug

BALTIMORE — Baltimore topped the list for having one of the highest populations of people suffering from Alzheimer’s dementia over the age of 65 in the United States.

The data was released Monday, as well as, the announcement of a potential new drug.

The pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly has created the drug Donanemab, which has shown great results in its clinical trials.

If approved by the FDA, there will be three types of treatment available to patients.

“It's amazing, yeah, it,s very hopeful, and the fact that all three of these are anti-amyloid monoclonal antibodies attacking that amyloid protein that's kind of known as a hallmark in the disease gives evidence that clearly getting rid of that getting rid of the protein plaques that amyloid protein forms is, makes a change in the trajectory of the disease," said Megeen White, program manager, Greater Maryland Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

If approved, the company could start manufacturing the drug for the public by the end of the year.

“We would presume as soon as that approval occurs, they usually are ready to go to market," White said.

Donanemab is not a cure, but it is showing the highest rate of preventing the cognitive and functional decline of people with early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease and may provide another option for treatment.

“Having a third option as well as knowing that there is a lot more in the pipeline is also really good,” White said.

This new drug was created specifically to treat early signs of Alzheimer’s dementia, a time when the drug can be most effective since there is minimal damage to the brain.

“If we catch it earlier than, we can start treatment earlier and have better results right if you could slow down the progression by 60 percent," said White.

The demographic data released shows people with the highest chance of having the disease are Blacks and Hispanics.

Women are also more likely to have it than men.

Although the clinical trials were successful, the participants may not accurately represent the population most affected.

White says they are hoping to change this in future trials.

“So we're working on that, and we hope that you know as a nation, we can continue to address it because we want those results to be representative of our true population," she said.

If the FDA approves the new drug, it will be available right away, but the Alzheimer’s Association says they hope the centers for Medicare and Medicaid and private insurance companies will provide coverage to cut the cost for people getting treatment.