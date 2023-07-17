Study ranks Baltimore City's older population with nation's highest rate of Alzheimer’s dementia

BALTIMORE — The Alzheimer’s Association, for the first time ever, released estimates on the number of people living with Alzheimer’s dementia in each American city and county.

Researchers assessed all 3,142 U.S. jurisdictions with a special focus on those with 10,000 or more residents, age 65 and older, based off 2020 population estimates from the National Center for Health Statistics.

Baltimore City topped the list with about 16.6 percent of the 65 and older population (approximately 87,800 residents) having Alzheimer’s dementia.

Prince George's County listed second in the nation at 16.1 percent (approximately 129,900 residents).

Rates in Baltimore and Charles Counties were also high at 13.1 percent.

Maryland, as a whole, had the highest prevalence rate for Alzheimer's out of all 50 states at 12.2 percent.

According to the study, older Black and Hispanic Americans are more likely to have Alzheimer’s dementia than Whites.