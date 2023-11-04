City officials express concerns over the handling juveniles suspected in violent crimes

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City legislators are raising concerns about how the police and the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services address minors suspected of violent crimes in a letter sent to DJS Secretary Vinny Schiraldi and Police Commissioner Richard Worley on Saturday.

Inside the letter, they express that they are "deeply concerned" by a recent trend of juvenile suspects in violent crimes being released shortly after arrest without explanation.

The letter adds that this method of handling these crimes not only poses a safety risk to the public but also doesn't provide any accountability, justice, or support services for rehabilitation.

This comes three days after a woman was assaulted and robbed near the corner of East Lombard Street and South Patterson Park Avenue.

The suspects in that case, a 12 and 14-year-old boy, had taken her car keys during the assault. They were arrested later that night and shortly returned home by DJS officers, according to the release.

In response, BPD states that "while we agree that the suspects should have been held in custody in order to protect the public, BPD was not responsible for the release of these individuals."

BPD even went as far as requesting city leadership to have an open and honest discussion on whether process, policy, and legislative updates could ensure better outcomes for residents.

While we agree that the suspects should have been held in custody in order to protect the public, BPD was not responsible for the release of these individuals. We must come together to honestly and openly discuss whether process, policy and/or legislative updates could ensure better outcomes for our residents. BPD is absolutely committed to continuing to evolve into a world class law enforcement agency by adopting policies that are industry best practices, providing state of the art training and continuous self-evaluation and correction. Moreover, we welcome the opportunity to meet with our elected leaders, the Department of Juvenile Services and the State’s Attorney to discuss this incident in particular as well as any and all possible solutions to the overall issues associated with juvenile crime. Baltimore Police Department

WMAR reached out to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services office for a request for comment, and they said they would have a statement for us shortly.

Stay tuned to WMAR for more updates.