Annapolis to ban gas leaf blowers, enforce new noice laws starting Jan. 2025

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — New noise laws will soon go into effect in Annapolis.

Starting January 1, 2025 gas-powered leaf blowers will be banned in residential areas of the City.

Officials say typical gas-powered leaf blowers emit noise levels between 70 and 100 decibels, which can penetrate walls of buildings, causing a disturbance to residents.

Instead the City wants community members to use electric leaf blowers that are quieter at 60 to 70 decibels.

They claim electric leaf blowers are cheaper to operate and easier to maintain due to gasoline not being required.

Most of all the City believes electric blowers are better for the environment, citing high levels of smog-forming pollution created by gas blowers.

The new ordinance caps overall decibel levels depending on what part of Annapolis you're in.

In residential areas, the maximum noise level permitted will be 65 decibels between 7am and 10pm, and 55 decibels from 10pm to 7am. Mixed-use districts and industrial areas will have a higher threshold.

Violators would face fines that can increase for repeated offenses.

"City officials recognize that any enforcement or complaint system may disproportionately impact historically marginalized communities," the City said in a press release. "Officials will seek to prioritize education and outreach over enforcement, particularly at the onset of the ban."

For further information on the ordinance, click here.