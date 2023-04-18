City leaders discuss comprehensive plan to end youth violence

BALTIMORE — This week WMAR brought you some of the highlights from Mayor Brandon Scott's State of the City address.

Now we’re digging a bit deeper, while dissecting the plan to tackle youth violence and how it will be implemented this summer.

Connecting youth with positive welcoming environments is part of what city leaders are promoting, and that’s part of a larger plan to divert them from violence.

Current Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa will be leading the comprehensive summer youth engagement strategy alongside city leaders as she accepts a new position as Interim Deputy Mayor of Health and Human Services.

“We really are seeing a surge in youth violence across the country. We’re in a country where there is very easy access to guns. Generally speaking, young people are not prone to violence, often times as their surrounding situation or surrounding environments that they may feel like they don’t have an option,” Dr. Dzirasa said.

Uncle T, who’s one of the leaders of the nonprofit 'Challenge 2 Change', said he listened to Mayor Scott's State of the City Address and agrees fully with their comprehensive summer youth engagement strategy to tackle the issues of youth violence.

“We have to keep these kids minds occupied, an idle mind is what the devils workshop. Not only is it needed it’s long overdue. When you talk about something comprehensive, you are being holistic in your approach and dealing with the situation. Our kids are hurting so again we are seeing symptoms of a bigger problem,” Uncle T said.

City leaders said as we head towards the summer months, they are drafting the comprehensive plan part of which will include extended hours at rec centers to enforce a youth curfew.

Youth works will be employing 7000 of our youth with summer jobs, along with providing different day and night activities to keep youth engaged. Dr. Dzirasa said this plan is aimed to help fill a void of support services that are often limited.

“Poverty is a social determinant of health, not having access to jobs or job opportunities, not having access to a quality education, not living in stable or affordable housing. These are social determinants of health and this all contributes to what we’re now seeing now with violence,” Dr. Dzirasa said.

Dr. Dzirasa also said they will use multiple mediums to get the message out to the community about the comprehensive plan to tackle youth violence which includes utilizing the Mayors Office of Children and Family Success, and various channels online.

All of what’s being discussed with keeping youth engaged during summer months is something Uncle T and his group does year round. He believes changing the mindset and narrative of youth violence starts with parents being overly involved, and sometimes them changing their mindsets as well.

“Stop putting the blame on the system. Charity starts at home, we have to get control of our children,” Uncle T said.