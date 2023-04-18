Mayor talks youth violence, economic revival in State of the City address

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott delivered his State of the City address Monday night, touting positives since his 2020 arrival and touching on several key issues still facing Baltimore.

At the Middle Branch Fitness Center in Cherry Hill, the mayor discussed gun violence, investments in young people, equity, and reviving the city's economy and schools.

"Like Governor Moore always says, there can be no thriving Maryland without a healthy Baltimore," Scott said.

Mayor Scott acknowledged, what he called, a 'heartbreaking' uptick in youth violence. Investing in mediating conflicts, he says, is a key to reducing it.

He also called for congressional gun reform to ban ghost guns.

This summer, Scott said, he’s extending hours at city rec centers, adding midnight basketball, scheduling pool parties, and summer camps as part of a summer youth strategy to keep Baltimore’s young people engaged throughout the warmest months.

The mayor says his fiscal 2024 budget calls for 393 million dollars into school system—what he calls the largest investment in the history of the city.

"Baltimore’s young people will win," Scott added. "We just have to invest in them, nurture them, love them, and yes, we must hold them accountable."

“I have chosen to both invest in law enforcement and in our communities," Scott continued, "and newsflash: it’s working."

Last year, he says, BPD recovered 2600 illegal guns.

Aside from city violence, the mayor discussed a host of economic issues. One of the big ones: vacant homes.

"Vacants have been a massive burden on black and brown communities in Baltimore for as long as I can remember," Scott said.

The mayor said vacant homes in Baltimore are at a ten-year low.

Scott said his administration will also pursue a $15 minimum wage for city jobs.

Other issues touted by the mayor include recycling, expanded to 170,000 households, success of the squeegee collaborative, and driving down unemployment.

"Baltimore is back, but let’s not make any mistakes," said Scott. "We will not go back to the systems and practices that have historically failed our residents."