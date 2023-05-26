City leaders announce plans to keep Baltimore youth engaged this summer

BALTIMORE — The youth curfew in Baltimore City and the comprehensive plan for summer has been the topic of discussion for weeks.

The Friday before Memorial Day is when the curfew portion for youth takes effect. However, Mayor Brandon Scott and other city leaders announced plans for youth orchestrated by youth to keep them productive and engaged this summer.

“We believe collectively investing in our youth and providing them the opportunities to thrive learn and have fun,” Scott said.

Mayor Scott said part of the sole mission behind the comprehensive youth strategy is geared to help teens engage in community, stay safe and use their time productively all summer long across the city.

“Teenagers will be able to find an event or program that they want to participate in,” Scott said.

The youth engagement strategy called “BMORE this summer,” is made up of a comprehensive plan of events that will take place almost everyday giving youth something to do Monday through Friday and on the weekends to keep them engaged.

Leaders from the Mayor's Office of Children and Family success like Dr. Debra Brooks said they spoke with 300 teenagers across 10 Baltimore City Schools and asked them what activities they would like to participate in.

“We heard from our young people that said they wanted safe spaces to engage,” Brooks said.

Live music, pool parties, and opportunities of employment were just a few activities that were a high priority for teens. Organizers said once the curfew starts being enforced, teens under 14 have a curfew at 9:00 p.m., and teens at least 14 but under 17, their curfew starts at 11:00 p.m.

Reginald Moore, who’s the Director of Baltimore City Recreation & Parks, said this highlights a fraction of this entire comprehensive plan.

“One of our traditional programs that we continue to offer is our camp Baltimore site which is our summer camp site that’s at 30+ rec centers. We have our Bmore Summer Fun, and we have specialty camp from basketball camp, to tennis camp just to name a few,” Moore said.

