BPD issues new internal memo for enforcing night time youth curfews

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police Department distributed an internal memorandum in preparation for Mayor Brandon Scott's re-implementation of a night time youth curfew.

Scott vowed to reimpose the curfew following an April brawl that led to a shooting at the Inner Harbor.

According to the new memorandum, which goes in effect at 11pm on May 26, officers will target youth crowds of 10 or more who are under 17-year-old.

Police will enforce the curfew in public places and establishments beginning as early as 9pm throughout the week.

Curfew for those under age 14 will be from 9pm to 6am all week, including on weekends.

Anyone ages 14 to 16 have a nightly curfew of 11pm to 6am, between Memorial Day and the last weekend in August.

Those same hours would carryover during weekends for the rest of the year, except for weekdays at which point curfew begins an hour earlier at 10pm.

The new memorandum temporarily supersedes existing BPD policy 1205, which entails the same hours for the same age groups but also discusses daytime school curfews.

Under policy 1205 officers were permitted to take a juvenile violating curfew into custody and transport them home, to the Youth Connection Center, or the Department of Social Services.

The policy also allowed parents of those juveniles to be fined.

This new memorandum makes no mention of civil penalties for parents, and it explicitly states only Youth Connection Center employees can transport minors, and only if they consent. Officers under the new guidance appear to have no authority to take a juvenile into custody for merely a curfew violation, unless they've committed a criminal act.

Scott is scheduled to officially announce his Bmore Summer Youth Engagement Strategy Wednesday at 3pm.

Aside from the curfew, the initiative includes new summer youth programming, extended rec center hours and renovations to playgrounds and basketball courts.