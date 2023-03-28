City Council votes for raising fines on vacant homeowners for 3-1-1 calls

BALTIMORE — There are about 14,000 vacant properties in Baltimore City. The problem is easy to see, but difficult to fix.

On Monday, a bill is headed to the mayor’s desk, intended to chip away at the issue. The measure would fine vacant homeowners each time 3-1-1 is called on them in a 12 month period, another in several efforts by lawmakers as of late to crack down on vacant properties.

The first time, there would be no fee. But each time a substantial 3-1-1 call is placed, the owner would be fined starting at $100. At 10 reports, for example, the fine is $2,500.

"We’re hoping that this will shake up people that own vacant properties, and start taking care of them," said Sharon Green Middleton, City Council Vice President.

Issues with vacant homes are dealt with by Baltimore residents each day.

Edward Bolling could have lost his best friend to a vacant home. He tells WMAR-2 News his dog, Precious, chased a cat into an abandoned home on Dallas Street Monday. She had to be rescued by the fire department.

"She got into the house and she couldn't make it out," said Bolling, "and I was looking for her, because she had disappeared that quick."

"They heard Precious, they helped her and they saved her," Bolling added. "And I thank them so much."

"I get so tired of trees growing out of these houses," said Palestine Boone, a Baltimore resident of over 60 years. "I don’t know what to do.”

The vacant property issue's estimated costs are in the billions, and lawmakers suggest it could take decades to get under control.