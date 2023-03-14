Baltimore City lawmakers post plan to resolve, improve vacant properties

BALTIMORE — Two Baltimore City lawmakers introduced a plan Monday night to establish a city land bank authority for vacant properties.

"I just can’t have residents living next to vacant properties anymore," said Councilwoman Odette Ramos. "We don’t want to lose anymore residents or firefighters to vacant properties."

Ramos and Councilmember James Torrence posted the effort to the council at their Monday night meeting.

"This is a recovery of Black and brown neighborhoods that were forgotten about because of racist housing policies, and current banking industry issues right now," said Torrence.

Ramos says the effort is 'quasi-governmental,' and will involve the mayor, commissioner, comptroller, and citizens.

Ramos wants the board to talk with the community to see what they want to do with the ignored homes.

"Most importantly," Ramos continued, "Working with residents on what they want to see on the outcome of the properties. And really, truly, getting to a block by block strategy so that there’s real scale in doing the work we need to do to address vacant properties."

Currently, the city's Department of Housing and Community Development is working to acquire properties ghosted by their owners.

Baltimore City is home to roughy 14,000 vacant properties. Ramos says the city owns about 1,200 of them.

Ramos wants to bring the problem under control within fifteen years.