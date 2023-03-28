City council passes resolution to prevent toxic waste from entering Baltimore

BALTIMORE — City council passed a resolution asking the Environmental Protection Agency to rescind approval of Norfolk Southern's plan to send water contaminated with toxic chemicals from East Palestine train derailment to Baltimore.

Other leaders like congressman Kweisi Mfume, asked the EPA for the same thing.

Mfume issued the following statement:

Just as you cannot un-ring a bell, you cannot undo the level of danger that would arise for residents in the Greater Baltimore Area and the Chesapeake Bay from the mismanagement of this process. I remain extremely concerned that up to 2 million gallons of contaminated water from Norfolk Southern will overly burden the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant given its well-documented failures



The resolution was introduced by council member Zeke Cohen, calling for the EPA to take back its approval of a plan that would send 675,000 gallons of contaminated water to be treated in Maryland.

Thank you to my colleagues for unanimously passing our Resolution on toxic water. Too often cities with high rates of concentrated poverty and environmental degradation are asked to shoulder the burden for corporate malfeasance.



East Palestine and Baltimore deserve better. pic.twitter.com/M16pKWVgYm — Zeke Cohen (@Zeke_Cohen) March 27, 2023

In a statement, Cohen said “too many neighborhoods in Baltimore are already overburdened with pollution, we are at a tipping point for the health of the Chesapeake Bay, and our city’s trust in the back river facility’s ability to process this water was shaken by the March 15 explosion.”

“Under the Biden administration, the EPA has rightfully committed itself to environmental justice. Now is their chance to prove that commitment by rescinding approval of this plan,” Cohen said.

Norfolk Southern planned to send the water to a treatment facility called Clean Harbors in downtown Baltimore.

The EPA said Norfolk Southern is responsible for cleanup, finding approved treatment and disposal locations as well as contracting directly with those businesses.

RELATED:Councilman seeks to stop plan to send contaminated water from Ohio train derailment to Baltimore

