Baltimore receiving 675k gallons of wastewater from Ohio train derailment

BALTIMORE — Baltimore is set to receive 675,000 gallons of wastewater from the aftermath of last month's train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency selected Baltimore City's Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant to treat and discharge the potentially toxic materials.

According to a letter sent to the City, the water may contain vinyl chloride which can be dangerous when released into the environment.

Back River will be tasked with treating and filtering the wastewater using carbon adsorption. A recent explosion at the plant would not impact those efforts.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Friday did express major concern about the operation.

"The County Executive and I have grave concerns about the waste from this derailment coming into our facilities and being discharged into our system," said Scott. "As such, we will exercise additional caution due diligence and ask for additional testing, before authorizing the discharge of any treated water from this event to the public wastewater collection system."

The hazmat situation following the February 3 Norfolk Southern derailment led to neighborhood evacuations and the death of tens-of-thousands of fish.

Workers in Ohio who've been dealing with the cleanup process have also complained of migraines and nausea.

"State and federal officials have assured us they are confident in the facility’s ability to process this material," Scott and Olszewski said in a joint statement. "However, we have tasked our teams to do their due diligence to be certain that there is no risk to the health and safety or our residents and our environment."

The two leaders also said they're seeking a legal opinion from the Maryland Attorney General’s Office before moving forward.

