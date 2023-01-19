Maryland, Baltimore City extend Back River Wastewater oversight agreement

BALTIMORE — Maryland's Environment Department and Baltimore City have agreed to continue working together on improvements at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Last June the state took over the plant in an attempt to curtail repeated discharges of sewage from, which was causing concern of environmental harm.

Over the last eight-months since the state began their oversight, the City Department of Public Works says Back River eliminated a pipe bottleneck that was severely limiting the amount of waste water that could be processed.

The department said they can now process 750 million gallons of wastewater per day as compared to the 180 million gallons previously.

They also claim to now be in compliance with the state's permit levels including for total levels of nitrogen, phosphorus and ammonia.

The renewed agreements extends through April 30.