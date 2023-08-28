City and school leaders stress importance of attendance on first day of school

BALTIMORE — Today, marks back to school Monday, a day many people have been waiting on.

It’s why city and school leaders like Dr. Sonja Santelises and Mayor Brandon Scott shared a message about what students and parents can expect this upcoming school year.

Attendance is at the top of the list this semester.

Leaders are encouraging everyone to make sure students are active and present this school year and it’s something parents like Shanay Joyner appreciated.

“The teachers and the principal is very enthused with the kids, motivating them to make sure the kids strive to be the best they are,” Joyner said.

As part of Dr. Santileses and Mayor Scott’s yearly tradition, they spent half of the first day touring schools. Booker T. Washington Middle School was one of the first stops.

“My message to our young people and our families is to show up to school on time every day. Every quarter, I will hand deliver an official trophy and certificate to the school with the most improvement in their attendance. At the end of the year, I will join a special celebration for the school that receive the most growth throughout the whole school year,” Scott said.

Santileses said being in school, makes young people more connected, and it’s shown to have increased the literacy rate for students at Booker T. Washington Middle School by 10 percentage points last year. Something parents, students, and educators alike can appreciate.

“I love the school, I love the principal, like they really involved in the school and with the kids,” Fletcher said.

“When they’re in a setting where it’s structure they together they out of trouble they doing what they need to do,” Joyner said.

“So, when we’re looking at the impact of being in school it makes a difference in our community. It makes a difference in young people being ready and prepared and it also let our young people know that the entire city is behind them,” Dr. Santileses said.

In June, city schools ended their COVID response plan that was used during the pandemic but they do have a plan in place if an outbreak occurs.

School leaders also worked over the summer to ensure safety and security at entry ways was up to par at the schools to make sure everyone remains safe this semester.