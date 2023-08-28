Mayor Scott launches new challenge to help improve attendance in city schools

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott is challenging Baltimore City Public School students this school year.

On Monday Mayor Scott launched the Mayor's Attendance Challenge, an initiative to promote daily attendance in Baltimore City Public Schools.

The challenge is simple, every student must be on time, every day.

Those schools that are showing the most progress throughout the year will be recognized.

In addition to a trophy and certificate awarded by Mayor Scott, a special event will be held for schools that achieved significant progress at the end of the school year.

“Consistent attendance is one of the most significant markers of a student's achievement, connection in school, and success in future grades or their future outside of school,” said Mayor Scott. “The COVID-19 pandemic had such a deep impact on kids of all ages, and we’re continuing to overcome the obstacles that it placed on students across the city. We want to bring as much awareness as possible to the importance of consistent attendance, because we need an all hands on deck approach to ensure every student is in school, every day. This Mayor’s Attendance Challenge will hopefully be a fun way of reminding our students of the importance of daily attendance while also recognizing the progress being made.”

“I want to thank Mayor Scott, not just for his attendance initiative, but because this attendance initiative really reflects the commitment and dedication of Mayor Brandon Scott to the young people of Baltimore City – as well as support of Baltimore City Public Schools,” said Dr. Sonja Santelises. “This is a chance to highlight the work and progress that City Schools has done to increase attendance. We’re thrilled that overall attendance across the district improved last year, while chronic absenteeism declined. We also know we still have far to go. So, today signals at the beginning of the school year what we hope – with the Mayor’s backing – will be a city wide effort to make sure young people are in school, on-time, every day this year.”

The first Mayor's Attendance Cup went to Booker T. Washington Middle School Principal Rashida Ford in recognition of the school's efforts to improve their attendance.

Mayor Scott also visited City Neighbors Hamilton, James McHenry Elementary School, Bay Brook Elementary and Middle School, and Arlington Elementary School.