City administrator confirmed after city council votes to approve position

BALTIMORE — Since last week, a disagreement between city leaders over Mayor Brandon Scott’s City Administrator nomination has been the talk of the town.

Monday, the nominee Faith Leach was finally confirmed.

The confirmation happened after Baltimore City council members voted for the second time.

Before the vote began in the chambers, Leach had support from people all over with her.

Joseph Jones, who’s the president and CEO for Urban Families, is one of them.

“We want to do two things, we want to sign Lamar and then we want to nominate and confirm Faith Leach. She has dedicated herself to public service,” Jones said.

It’s what some Baltimore City residents like Jones wished for. Monday afternoon they got at least one of their wishes granted when Leach was confirmed the newest Administrator for Baltimore City.

“This is a no-brainer for me. I’m a yes in support for you to be our next city administrator,” Councilman Kristerfer Burnett said.

Eric Costello was one of the council members who previously voted no for Leach advancing as CAO. However, after a long weekend of communication between the city leaders, council members overwhelmingly voted to confirm Leach as the CAO of Baltimore.

“Ms. Leach I found you to be a brilliant, dedicated, hard-working, public servant who has always been responsive to me,” Councilman Costello said.

Out of seven votes affirmative, none in the negative as Leach advanced to accept the position as Baltimore City’s newest Administrator.

It’s much different than how things were left last week when her confirmation was denied. Leach said the support she received ever since is why she’s working so hard to be the best she can be in this role.

“It is my job to deliver results for the citizens of Baltimore, it is my job to ensure that the trains run on time, it is my job to ensure that potholes get fixed, and that we deliver high-quality city services for the citizens of Baltimore. Services that they deserve. I always stay focused on the citizens of Baltimore and I am excited to serve the citizens of the city of Baltimore. I’m excited to be the next administrator for the city,” Leach said.

Many people who support Leach said her dedication to public service and successful business in the public and private sector has been helpful in advancing Baltimore, and it’s the reason why supporting her is the right move.