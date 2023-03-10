City council votes against candidate to take on City Administrator position

BALTIMORE — Thursday, Baltimore City council members voted against appointing Faith Leach as the next city administrator. Now, some council members who voted in favor of Leach are speaking out about why they feel she’s the best qualified professional for the position.

"This moment in history calls for a Chief Administrative Officer that is bold yet pragmatic, strategic in their focus on long term outcomes, yet persistent in achieving short term outputs," Leach said.

Those are just some of the qualifications Leach said are needed for this role.

"This moment in our city’s history calls for an administrator that will get things done," Leach said.

She spoke in front of the city council Thursday highlighting why Mayor Scott’s decision to nominate her is the right move.

In a four to two vote, council members voted against her moving forward in that role even though many like Odette Ramos believe she's more than qualified for the position.

"She has been a great city administrator so far. I’ve had issues with getting people rental assistance, you know I’m getting some stuff done from DOT and she’s been very helpful," Ramos said.

Councilman James Torrence is another city leader who voted in favor of appointing Leach.

"As someone who is a former public administrator themselves, I recognize that detailed knowledge that we need in the city of Baltimore. It’s something that we cannot pass," Torrence said.

The city administrator is the person who makes sure the city services get done. Leach moved to Baltimore in April of 2021 after the mayor recruited her to serve as Deputy Mayor of Equity Health and Human Services.

She has been instrumental in spearheading the squeegee collaborative, has focused on budgeting in local government and has multiple endorsements from leaders in city government. Leach has even helped secure significant grants for Baltimore city based on her previous professional relationships with J.P. Morgan.

"A person who's right in Baltimore, not from Baltimore, who worked with getting us $20 million to invest in Black neighborhoods right away. We have to, for once do what's in the best interest of the citizens. The citizens overwhelmingly voted for this position, it is now in charter office and to leave this position vacant, it’s just simply unacceptable," Torrence said.

Leach said her dedication goes beyond acquiring this new role but it's about doing what's best for the citizens of Baltimore and their future.

"This is about professionalizing our government. This is about fixing broken systems. Investing in areas that we have under invested in," Leach said.

The council members who voted against Leach being appointed city administrator said it was less about her qualifications and more about them not liking the way that office is currently being run.

Scott said he looks forward to working with City Council President Nick Mosby to make sure Leach is indeed appointed to the position, despite the lack of support from some city council members.