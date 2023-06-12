Citation offenses start being distributed Monday

BALTIMORE — June 12 is the day Baltimore City Police will start writing citations for lower level crimes.

It’s something former State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby did away with, but the new leadership decided it was time to bring back a modified version.

Current State's Attorney Ivan Bates recently rolled out the new citation docket and he said this plan is in alignment with the city’s plan to attack the issue in Baltimore from a holistic approach.

“Mass incarceration doesn’t benefit anybody and it really has hurt the Black community, my community. When I look at that we will not go back there as long as I’m State's Attorney however, we will have accountability. We’re trying to steer individuals who may be doing some of the wrong things per say, but we’re not trying to criminalize them we’re trying to steer them in the right direction,” Bates said.

Some of the reasons to receive a citation includes disorderly drinking, driving or riding on a dirt bike, loitering, urinating in public and possession with intent to deliver marijuana just to name a few. Bates talked about why these low level crimes are now becoming a focus.

“So for us the entire state [has] been doing it, we in Baltimore City haven’t been doing it, we’re getting back to doing it the right way. But the voters have been saying they want this to happen,” Bates said.

Instead of being arrested for these low-level crimes, people will get a written citation to appear in court the first two times. They will then complete community service and have the option to receive wrap around services provided to have their records expunged.

“So we have job training, or you know if it's drugs, you been using drugs for the past three, four years, we have drug treatment. Individuals who have mental health will go ahead and give them mental health screening and services that they need to help them. We don’t want individuals to have a record,” Bates said.

Citation docket offenses will be reviewed in court once a month in three locations, Wabash for the westside, Eastside courthouse on North Avenue for east-siders, and Patapsco for the southern part of the city.

However, for the people who are repeat offenders and try their luck a third time they could risk receiving jail time.

“We just want to make sure we do it in a manner we’re not trying to hurt individuals, we’re trying to help individuals and give the wraparound services that individuals need,” Bates said.

The first trial date will be July 17, Bates said part of the goal of the citation docket is to hopefully encourage people not to re-offend and to give them the hand that they need to help themselves.

To learn more information about the citation docket and the process click here.