Police to issue citations rather than make arrests for certain crimes in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office on Friday launched a new way in which they will pursue some criminal cases.

Starting June 12 police will issue criminal citations rather than make arrests for quality of life crimes.

For now the initiative will only impact adults committing offenses such as panhandling, public urination, and dirt bike violations.

It aims to get away from the practice of mass incarceration while maintaining accountability.

"Ultimately, the hope is that this approach will help to shift us away from the history of brutal criminalization that has been tied to the enforcement of low-level offenses while not letting these quality-of-life concerns go unaddressed," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

Each citation given by a law enforcement officer will have an initial court arraignment date.

The new policy will be implemented in a fashion similar to a three strike rule.

During their initial court appearance, first and second time offenders will be offered community service and voluntary wrap-around services.

There are however some conditions to accepting the offer. Defendants have to complete their community service hours prior to their scheduled trial date, or else risk hundreds of dollars in fines and/or jail time.

Also in order to be offered community service, the offender cannot be on probation, have an open warrant, or have pending charges for a crime of violence or handgun offense.

The first citation docket will be held in Baltimore City district courts the week of July 17.

“This new initiative is about fundamentally changing attitudes and creating personal responsibility so minor offenses don’t lead to more severe crimes," said State's Attorney Ivan Bates. "Across our great city, residents have clamored for a return to accountability in Baltimore, and this initiative is the first step to getting us there.”

Here is a list of low level non-violent offenses that would warrant a citation over arrest and the potential penalties that come with it.