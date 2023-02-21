CIAA Tournaments tip off in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The CIAA is back in Baltimore.

"It means everything," said CIAA commissioner Jacqie McWilliams. "It’s a big HBCU homecoming for the world."

"We want everybody to have a good time, to experience the culture that we bring to the court, to the table," added Clyde Doughty Jr., Bowie State University Vice President of Athletics & Recreation. "I want them to see and to bask in the glory of HBCUs."

For the second straight year, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association is holding its men’s and women’s postseason basketball tournaments inside the downtown arena. They tipped off on Tuesday morning and will run through Saturday's championship games.

The CIAA Tournament is underway inside CFG Bank Arena.

"They are going to see energy. They are going to see investment, commitment and they are going to see great basketball," said McWilliams regarding what fans will experience when they attend games.

The city of Baltimore will benefit on and off the court.

"Last year, 2022, the economic impact during Covid was $19.6 million. We’re going to have more people here than we had last year and I think the economic impact number is going to go up," said Al Hutchinson, President & CEO of Visit Baltimore.

12 men’s and 12 women’s teams, from the dozen schools that comprise the oldest Historically Black Colleges and Universities athletic conference in the country, are competing inside CFG Bank arena for a shot at the Division II NCAA Tournament. There are schools from Pennsylvania to South Carolina taking part.

Makenzie Pollard is from Baltimore. She is a senior guard for Shaw University and this week gets to play in front of family.

"[It is] extremely special to have her come home," said her grandmother, Doris Pollard, as she watched from the seats.

This is the first event inside the arena since renovations started last spring. One of the biggest changes fans will notice when they enter the building is the open view concourses that give you a look at the event floor.

FIRST LOOK: We are inside the new CFG Bank Arena.



Hosting the CIAA basketball tournaments.



The first event since renovations started last spring.

Oak View Group is the development company in charge of the renovations.

"Renovations stand right now about 95% done. For the most part we could almost do a show right now," said Oak View Group general manager Frank Remesch. "Baltimore deserves this. We have a first-rate venue right now."

The grand re-opening of the arena is set for April 7, when Bruce Springsteen comes to town.

