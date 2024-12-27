Christmas season comes with changes for Baltimore Catholic life

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — For many, Christmas mass in and around Baltimore was noticeably different this year.

Some went to mass at a new church. Many churches - dozens, in fact - were closed altogether, as part of planned closures.

WMAR explored the transition following Christmas with one Baltimore County parish: Immaculate Heart of Mary on Loch Raven Boulevard.

A relic can hold generations of meaning. Two relics from St. Thomas More Church on McLean Boulevard now sit underneath IHM's altar; symbolic of the two churches coming together as one.

Father Jeff Dauses, pastor at Immaculate Heart of Mary, oversaw both.

"I still think we're in that great time of transition," Dauses told WMAR. "People are still kind of settling, it's like a giant snow globe. You shake it up, it's going to take a while for everything to settle down. We're still in that actively settle down phase."

Since St. Thomas More's closure in late November, Dauses has seen folks from closing churches join together under the IHM steeple.

Under the "Seek the City" Final Plan, decided earlier this year, several dozen Catholic Churches shut their doors permanently. Many held their final masses over the last few weeks.

According to leaders with the Archdiocese of Baltimore, changes needed to happen. Fewer people are attending church, and costs to maintain the buildings were piling up, according to the organization.

"I think it's a multitude of emotions," Dauses continued. "Some are still feeling the pain of losing a treasured parish community, a faith community- some are still hurting from that loss. Some are just actively trying to find a parish that fits them."

When the closing buildings are eventually sold, the Archdiocese says proceeds will stay with the newly formed parishes, and will not go toward its bankruptcy.

"I think, ultimately, the parishes that remain are going to be much stronger, much more vibrant and much more viable. I think closing the ones we did will enable us to put all our resources to make the parishes we have - living, vibrant communities that can anchor their community," Dauses said.

Dauses hopes the new year brings in not just the continued presence of joining churchgoers, but more of them, to grow and regrow the faith.

