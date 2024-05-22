Archdiocese of Baltimore cuts parishes from 61 to 23

BALTIMORE — The Archdiocese of Baltimore released its final plan for Catholic churches in the Baltimore area.
The existing 61 parishes will be cut down to 23 with 30 worship sites.
These sites will be in Baltimore City and some in the immediate suburbs.
According to the Archdiocese attendance for mass has continually dropped, so much that there are now more funerals being held at area Catholic churches than baptisms.
Although reorganization efforts have been underway for nearly two years, the move comes as the Archdiocese goes through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy that was declared in response to lawsuits stemming from historic child sexual abuse allegations.
Here is a list of the mergers:
St. Agnes
Seated at St. Agnes.
Parishes merging:
- St. Agnes
- St. William of York
Our Lady of Victory
Seated at Our Lady of Victory with additional worship site at St. Joseph’s Monastery.
Parishes merging:
- Our Lady of Victory
- St. Joseph’s Monastery
- Transfiguration Catholic Community
- St. Benedict
St. Bernardine
Seated at St. Bernardine with additional worship site at St. Peter Claver.
Parishes merging:
- St. Bernardine
- St. Peter Claver
- St. Edward
- St. Gregory the Great
- St. Pius V
New All Saints
Seated at New All Saints.
Parishes merging:
- New All Saints
- St. Cecilia
- Immaculate Conception
St. Ambrose
Seated at St. Ambrose
Cathedral of Mary our Queen
Seated at Cathedral of Mary Our Queen.
Parishes merging:
- Cathedral of Mary Our Queen
- Shrine of the Sacred Heart
- St. Pius X
- St. Thomas Aquinas
- St. Mary of the Assumption
Saints Philip & James
Seated at Saints Philip & James.
St. Veronica
Seated at St. Veronica.
St. Athanasius
Seated at St. Athanasius with English and Spanish ministry.
Parishes merging:
- St. Athanasius
- St. Rose of Lima
Holy Cross
Seated at Holy Cross with additional worship site at Our Lady of Good Counsel.
Parishes merging:
- Holy Cross
- St. Mary Star of the Sea
- Our Lady of Good Counsel
Basilica of the Assumption
Seated at Basilica of the Assumption.
Parishes merging:
- Basilica of the Assumption
- Corpus Christi
St. Alphonsus Liguori
Seated at St. Alphonsus Liguori.
St. Ignatius
Seated at St. Ignatius.
St. Leo the Great
Seated at St. Leo the Great.
Parishes merging:
- St. Leo the Great
- St. Vincent de Paul
- St. Patrick (territory)
St. Francis Xavier
Seated at St. Francis Xavier.
Parishes merging:
- St. Franics Xavier
- St. Ann
- St. Wenceslaus
- St. Ignatius (territory)
St. Casimir
Seated at St. Casimir.
Parishes merging:
- St. Casimir
- St. Elizabeth of Hungary
Sacred Heart of Jesus
Seated at Sacred Heart of Jesus with English and Spanish ministry. Additional worship site at Holy Rosary with English, Polish, and Spanish ministry.
Parishes merging:
- Sacred Heart of Jesus
- Holy Rosary
Our Lady of Fatima
Seated at Our Lady of Fatima with English and Spanish ministry.
Parishes merging:
- Our Lady of Fatima
- Our Lady of Pompeii
Our Lady of Hope
Seated at Our Lady of Hope with additional worship site at St. Rita.
Parishes merging:
- Our Lady of Hope
- St. Rita
- St. Luke
- Sacred Heart of Mary
Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Seated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
Parishes merging:
- Our Lady of Mount Carmel
- St. Clare
St. Michael the Archangel
Seated at St. Michael the Archangel with English and Spanish ministry. Additional worship site at St. Clement Hofbauer.
Parishes merging:
- St. Michael the Archangel
- St. Clement Hofbauer
- Church of the Annunciation
St. Matthew
Seated at St. Matthew with additional worship site at St. Francis of Assisi.
Parishes merging:
- St. Matthew
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Dominic
- Shrine of the Little Flower
- St. Anthony of Padua
- Most Precious Blood
- Blessed Sacrament
Immaculate Heart of Mary
Seated at Immaculate Heart of Mary.
Parishes merging:
- Immaculate Heart of Mary
- St. Thomas More
To see the full plan, click here.