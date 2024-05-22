Archdiocese of Baltimore cuts parishes from 61 to 23

BALTIMORE — The Archdiocese of Baltimore released its final plan for Catholic churches in the Baltimore area.

The existing 61 parishes will be cut down to 23 with 30 worship sites.

These sites will be in Baltimore City and some in the immediate suburbs.

Archdiocese of Baltimore

According to the Archdiocese attendance for mass has continually dropped, so much that there are now more funerals being held at area Catholic churches than baptisms.

Although reorganization efforts have been underway for nearly two years, the move comes as the Archdiocese goes through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy that was declared in response to lawsuits stemming from historic child sexual abuse allegations.

Here is a list of the mergers:

St. Agnes

Seated at St. Agnes.

Parishes merging:



St. Agnes

St. William of York

Our Lady of Victory

Seated at Our Lady of Victory with additional worship site at St. Joseph’s Monastery.

Parishes merging:



Our Lady of Victory

St. Joseph’s Monastery

Transfiguration Catholic Community

St. Benedict

St. Bernardine

Seated at St. Bernardine with additional worship site at St. Peter Claver.

Parishes merging:



St. Bernardine

St. Peter Claver

St. Edward

St. Gregory the Great

St. Pius V

New All Saints

Seated at New All Saints.

Parishes merging:



New All Saints

St. Cecilia

Immaculate Conception

St. Ambrose

Seated at St. Ambrose

Cathedral of Mary our Queen

Seated at Cathedral of Mary Our Queen.

Parishes merging:



Cathedral of Mary Our Queen

Shrine of the Sacred Heart

St. Pius X

St. Thomas Aquinas

St. Mary of the Assumption

Saints Philip & James

Seated at Saints Philip & James.

St. Veronica

Seated at St. Veronica.

St. Athanasius

Seated at St. Athanasius with English and Spanish ministry.

Parishes merging:



St. Athanasius

St. Rose of Lima

Holy Cross

Seated at Holy Cross with additional worship site at Our Lady of Good Counsel.

Parishes merging:



Holy Cross

St. Mary Star of the Sea

Our Lady of Good Counsel

Basilica of the Assumption

Seated at Basilica of the Assumption.

Parishes merging:



Basilica of the Assumption

Corpus Christi

St. Alphonsus Liguori

Seated at St. Alphonsus Liguori.

St. Ignatius

Seated at St. Ignatius.

St. Leo the Great

Seated at St. Leo the Great.

Parishes merging:



St. Leo the Great

St. Vincent de Paul

St. Patrick (territory)

St. Francis Xavier

Seated at St. Francis Xavier.

Parishes merging:



St. Franics Xavier

St. Ann

St. Wenceslaus

St. Ignatius (territory)

St. Casimir

Seated at St. Casimir.

Parishes merging:



St. Casimir

St. Elizabeth of Hungary

Sacred Heart of Jesus

Seated at Sacred Heart of Jesus with English and Spanish ministry. Additional worship site at Holy Rosary with English, Polish, and Spanish ministry.

Parishes merging:



Sacred Heart of Jesus

Holy Rosary

Our Lady of Fatima

Seated at Our Lady of Fatima with English and Spanish ministry.

Parishes merging:



Our Lady of Fatima

Our Lady of Pompeii

Our Lady of Hope

Seated at Our Lady of Hope with additional worship site at St. Rita.

Parishes merging:



Our Lady of Hope

St. Rita

St. Luke

Sacred Heart of Mary

Our Lady of Mount Carmel

Seated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

Parishes merging:



Our Lady of Mount Carmel

St. Clare

St. Michael the Archangel

Seated at St. Michael the Archangel with English and Spanish ministry. Additional worship site at St. Clement Hofbauer.

Parishes merging:



St. Michael the Archangel

St. Clement Hofbauer

Church of the Annunciation

St. Matthew

Seated at St. Matthew with additional worship site at St. Francis of Assisi.

Parishes merging:



St. Matthew

St. Francis of Assisi

St. Dominic

Shrine of the Little Flower

St. Anthony of Padua

Most Precious Blood

Blessed Sacrament

Immaculate Heart of Mary

Seated at Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Parishes merging:



Immaculate Heart of Mary

St. Thomas More

To see the full plan, click here.