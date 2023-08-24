Chipotle building restaurant in Timonium

TIMONIUM, Md. — Chipotle will be joining the new development along York Road in Timonium.

The Mexican fast-casual chain is now building a restaurant at Padonia and York roads, on the site of a former SunTrust Bank.

Segall Group, which is leasing the property, confirmed that Chipotle is moving in.

Chipotle also has a location nearby at York and Aylesbury.

Kathleen Beadell, a local community activist and real estate agent in Timonium, said she definitely thinks more restaurants are good for the area.

Also coming to York Road are honeygrow and Starbucks, while Panda Express and Game Sports Bar are at the reconstructed Yorktowne Plaza.