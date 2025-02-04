Cherished Baltimore sports store closing up shop: "It’s time to retire"

BALTIMORE — Since its Park Circle beginnings in 1936, Baltimore made countless memories with the help of Princeton Sports.

"It started off with our grandparents, renting bikes in the park, for a nickel a day," recalled Paul Davis, the store's co-owner.

Since the 1970s, the Davises have sold sporting goods at their Falls Road location.

"It's a big toy store," brother Alan told WMAR. "And generations have gone through here and they've just had a blast. It's one of the few places where people want to go, versus have to go."

Grandparents have come through the doors and bought grandchildren their first skis at the same store they bought theirs.

But after all the time Alan and Paul Davis gave to the family business, they say it's their time.

"We're old," Alan said. "It's time to retire. And retail will beat you up."

"I don't know what it's like to go away in December, because it's nonstop from Thanksgiving to probably the 2nd or 3rd week of February, the way the business is," Paul noted.

This Saturday, February 8, Alan and Paul will reopen the store for what they're billing as a 'retirement sale.'

"It should be exciting. We've never done this before," Paul said. "We're not doing it again," laughed Alan.

The store will stay open about another eight or nine weeks, Paul said, for service and sales, making sure everyone's cared for before they retire.

"What are you guys going to do in retirement?" asked WMAR.

"Travel," replied Alan.

"Drive our wives crazy," Paul laughed.

WMAR asked whether the Davises had a message for the folks who had been a part of the store throughout the years.

AD: "Thank you," Alan said, "from the bottom of our hearts. We couldn't have done this without any of you. We appreciate every story that you share with us. And just thank you- we've had a great time."